Free class for CPR, AED, First Aid certification being offered by Goodwill in Charlotte

Online signups are active through Oct. 14, and the class will happen at the Opportunity Campus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is holding a free class this month for anyone interested in learning how to help people in certain emergencies.

Goodwill is offering a course for CPR, First Aid, and AED certification on Saturday, Oct. 22. The course is intended to help people provide life-saving help until first responders can provide more care, and promises to help those who take it learn about topics ranging from basic first aid to recognizing cardiac emergencies.

The course, which Goodwill says meets OSHA First Aid Standard and follows current CPR and ECC guidelines, will run from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

Spaces are limited, and those interested in taking part should register online. The course will be taught at Goodwill's Opportunity Campus at 5301 Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte.

Goodwill notes sales of donated goods from its 30 retail stores in the Charlotte area fund courses like this, along with other career training offerings, job search support, family stability support, and more. The sales ensure such resources are offered free of charge.

