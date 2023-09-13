'It is God's country for me' | TODAY's Craig Melvin on growing up in the Carolinas

The TODAY host explains how his South Carolina roots impact a national broadcast.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — TODAY host Craig Melvin wears his Palmetto State pride on his sleeve.

"My colleagues give me a little grief," Melvin said to WCNC Charlotte's Ben Thompson. "Their eyes roll in the back of their heads anytime there's a South Carolina reference,"

The news anchor is known for his frequent shout-outs to his home state during the broadcast.

"It is God's country for me," he said, a frequent reference he makes on-air.

Melvin was born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina. He then attended Wofford College in Spartanburg and started his TV career in his hometown. Although he now works in New York City and lives in Connecticut with his wife and two kids, most of his family still live near Columbia.

"Literally all of my family lives within a 20-mile radius," he exclaimed.

Beyond the frequent on-air mentions, Melvin also helps put a spotlight on his home state, providing local expertise to national stories. Work has brought him home frequently over the years. He's extensively covered the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial, the 2015 Charleston church shooting, and South Carolina's influence on presidential politics.

"For me, it's a treat to be able to come home on the company's dime," he joked.

But it's not always business. His family spends a week every summer at Hilton Head, and they usually squeeze in a winter trip to Charlotte.

"We go to a Hornets game every December when I'm back for the holidays," he said.

