One injured in crash involving Charlotte light rail train and car

Train service remains disrupted as the investigation continues. Passengers will transfer to buses around the crash site.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least one person was injured Thursday afternoon in a crash involving a Charlotte light rail train and vehicle in south Charlotte.

The train was operating on the blue line near the intersection of Sweden Road and South Boulevard when the train appears to have collided with a passenger car near a road crossing.

The vehicle suffered extensive damage and firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department and Pineville Fire Department extracted at least one patient from the car. The train suffered front end damage.

One patient was transported to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center hospital in Charlotte for treatment of life threatening injuries, according to Medic. It was not immediately known if that person was riding on the train or in the car.

LYNX Blue Line train passengers will transfer to buses to travel between the Arrowood and Sharon Road West stations, according to the Charlotte Area Transit System.

At least 3 Medic ambulances responded to the crash.

Sweden Road remains closed. South Boulevard remains open to vehicular traffic with delays.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and CATS remain on-scene as the investigation and clean-up continues.