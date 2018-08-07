HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- Emergency crews responded to a crash on I-77 in Cornelius Saturday night.

According to Huntersville Fire, the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-77 near Exit 28. A female patient was transported to the hospital, Huntersville Fire said.

Officials did not specify the severity of the female patient's injuries.

Huntersville Fire said I-77 was closed in both directions near Exit 28 for hours before reopening.

