HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The express lanes of Interstate 77 southbound in Huntersville are closed after a truck overturned during Tuesday's evening commute.

Medic transported one person to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Southbound traffic is backed up for miles across the Iredell County line towards Mooresville.