Driver pulled from crashed car in Huntersville, firefighters say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Huntersville Fire Department says they were able to rescue a pinned driver from a car crash early Wednesday morning.

According to HFD, the crash along Hambright Road near Statesville Road happened just after 2 a.m. Crews arrived to find the front end of the car totally slammed after hitting a tree. The department shared photos of the wrecked car on Twitter, noting crews worked quickly to get the driver out.

The department says they were able to free the patient within 15 minutes and were cleared by 2:35 a.m. Crews returned to the scene just before 5:510 a.m. to clean the roadway for police.