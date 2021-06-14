Fatal crash in Hickory Grove, CMPD investigating

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fatal crash occurred on June 14 near the intersection of E.W.T Harris Blvd. and Delta Crossing Lane.

Details are limited at this time but CMPD tells WCNC Charlotte the crash is under investigation.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts