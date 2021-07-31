x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

4 people injured in two-car crash on I-77N near milemarker 67 in Chester County

The driver of the Ford pickup was charged with improper lane change, said SCHP.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left 4 people injured, one of those who had to be airlifted after a crash on I-77N near mile marker 67. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.    

Around 6:45 p.m. officials responded to the scene. SCHP said all 4 passengers in a 2002 Toyota Tacoma including a 2-year-old child were injured after a 2007 Ford pickup truck made an improper lane change and side-swiped the Tacoma. The Tacoma went off the road and overturned. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter   

Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt along with the passengers in the Tacoma.

The driver of the Ford pickup was charged with improper lane change, said SCHP.

 Three victims were transported to a local hospital, the driver was airlifted to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. 

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte. 
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

 