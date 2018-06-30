CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A crash on I-77 north in north Charlotte forced major delays Saturday afternoon.

According to NCDOT, crews responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Mile Marker 17 near Sunset Road and Harris Boulevard.

According to Medic, at least one person was transported to CMC Main with life-threatening injuries and two others were transported to Novant Health Huntersville with minor injuries.

Photo: Paula Kiser

NCDOT says roads have reopened after being closed for over an hour.

Stick with WCNC.COM for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC