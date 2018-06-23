CORNELIUS, N.C. -- A crash involving a dump truck carrying asphalt has shut down I-77 southbound just past exit 28 in Cornelius.

Authorities say the accident occurred around 2:50 a.m. and resulted in the asphalt the truck was carrying spilling out onto the highway.

The driver of the truck was extracted and taken to a MedCenterAir helicopter for transport. His condition is unknown at this time.

I-77 southbound is expected to re-open by 8:00 a.m.

