Deadly crash in Alexander County under investigation

N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed the collision happened on Tuesday, Sept. 14, near Catawba County.

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed they are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

According to investigators, the crash happened on NC 16 in Alexander County, near the Catawba County line around 1:45 p.m.

Officials say a 2002 Dodge Durango crossed the centerline and hit a 1992 Toyota Camry head on.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Steve Ray Yoder, 73, of Hickory, and died from his injuries at the scene. Authorities say the passenger in the Toyota was also taken to an area hospital by a helicopter and was "critically injured."

The driver and the passenger of the Dodge were both taken to the hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries," according to a news release.

Charges from the crash are pending.

