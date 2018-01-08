CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Officials are warning drivers across the Queen City to pay close attention to the road in wake of recent crashes and flying debris.

This comes after a car hauler was involved in a crash Tuesday, spilling vehicles onto I-77.

"It hit my car right here," said Dara Hester.

Dara Hester hit a good chunk of tire debris on I-77, causing nearly $1,300 worth of damage.

"It's daily and it's dangerous," Hester said. "I see debris all the time."

it's just one of several cases of people losing their loads, putting drivers and passengers in danger.

A study conducted by AAA uncovered more than 500 deaths between 2011 and 2014 as a result of road debris. Last year in North Carolina, there were nearly 700 crashes caused by debris and 179 people were seriously hurt.

Driving down I-277 this week, NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton almost hit a recliner. And while driving along South Boulevard, Walton witnessed a lawn mower fly off a truck and smashing into another vehicle.

Officials say most times, it can be avoided.

"Just pretend when you secure your load your loved ones are riding right behind you," said Tiffany Wright, a spokesperson with AAA.

As millions of people drive on a daily basis, experts have pinpointed that drivers are most likely to get hit by road debris between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. One in three road-debris accidents happened during that time period, experts say.

NCDOT is working to clean up everyone's mess. They get calls all the time about this very thing.

"The weirdest things I saw were BBQ pits, couches and new furniture," said the NCDOT driver.

Experts at AAA said to avoid something like this, keep your head on a swivel, don't tailgate and if you do come face to face with something, slow down.

