Major delays on I-85 after crash involving 18-wheeler

No injuries have been reported after a jack-knifed tractor-trailer caused early morning backups on I-85 NB and SB.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Traffic is starting to move on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte but there are major backups after a serious crash caused slowdowns in both directions Friday morning.

A tractor-trailer jack-knifed on I-85 north between Graham Street and Statesville Avenue around 5:30 a.m., state troopers said. The crash blocked three of four lanes, causing major delays for drivers coming into the Queen City from Gastonia and areas near Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The crash and cleanup forced crews to also shut down one lane of southbound I-85, leading to trouble for drivers entering Charlotte from Concord and areas north. Southbound traffic is starting to flow a lot easier with just one lane closed, but there are still significant delays on the northbound side.

This wreck, combined with heavy rain from the remnants of Nicole, led to a nightmarish commute in Charlotte Friday morning. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and take extra time on their way to work or school due to the heavy rain and inclement conditions.

As of 8 a.m., one lane of southbound I-85 is closed while northbound lanes are open.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.