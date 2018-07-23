Got a hankering for sushi?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi spots in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

Topping the list is The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar. Located at 4310 Sharon Road, Suite X05 in the South Park area, this is the most popular sushi spot in Charlotte, boasting four stars out of 1,492 reviews on Yelp.

The eatery has four other locations and fuses sushi with traditional American flavors. Case in point: Check out the Deliverance roll, a Southern-style barbecue roll stuffed with pulled pork, caramelized onions and barbecue sauce, topped with housemade bacon coleslaw and chives.

2. Yamazaru

Next up is South End's Yamazaru, situated at 2173 Hawkins St., Suite A. With 4.5 stars out of 180 reviews on Yelp, the sushi izakaya has proven to be a local favorite. Specialty rolls include the Angry Spider: fried soft-shell crab, avocado, green leaf and seven-spiced pepper topped with spicy crab and eel sauce.

3. Ru San's

Dilworth's Ru San's, located at 2440 Park Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar and Japanese spot four stars out of 526 reviews. Special rolls include the Green Turtle roll, shrimp tempura, crab salad and cream cheese topped with avocado and honey, and the Jelly Belly roll, made with braised pork belly, cucumber, pickled carrot and sweet soy sauce.

4. New Zealand Cafe

Over in south Charlotte, check out New Zealand Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 439 reviews on Yelp. The establishment fuses New Zealand and Asian cooking techniques to create specialty rolls like the Dancing Eel: a California roll draped with eel avocado and eel sauce.

Ready to turn up the heat? Try the Dynamite roll: spicy yellowtail, avocado and crab served with smelt roe. You can find the sushi bar and Asian fusion spot at 1717 N. Sardis Road, Suite 6A.

5. Pisces Sushi Bar & Lounge

Finally, there's Pisces Sushi Bar & Lounge, a Midtown favorite in the Metropolitan with four stars out of 391 reviews. The establishment offers an all-you-can-eat lunch menu that includes California rolls, avocado rolls, bagel rolls, salmon rolls, Philly rolls and more. Stop by 1100 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 120 to hit up the sushi bar next time the urge strikes.

