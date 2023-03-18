Creek Week aims to teach community the importance of waterways in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services' fifth annual 'Creek Week' kicks off Saturday.
'Creek Week' aims to help the community care for and learn more about its waterways through volunteer activities, educational programs, and other events.
Just a few of the activities you can participate include:
- Cleaning up a stream
- Learning to fish
- Hiking through nature
- Marking storm drains
- Reading with Stormy the Stormwater Turtle
- Building a rain barrel
