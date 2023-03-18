Creek Week aims to teach community the importance of waterways in Mecklenburg County

You can participate in a number of volunteer activities, educational programs, and other events.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services' fifth annual 'Creek Week' kicks off Saturday.

'Creek Week' aims to help the community care for and learn more about its waterways through volunteer activities, educational programs, and other events.

Just a few of the activities you can participate include:

Cleaning up a stream

Learning to fish

Hiking through nature

Marking storm drains

Reading with Stormy the Stormwater Turtle

Building a rain barrel

MORE ON WCNC.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts