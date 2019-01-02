CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crews were battling a three-alarm fire east of uptown Friday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Louise Ave, right across the street from the Belmont neighborhood in NoDa.

The fire took 70 minutes to put out, but smoke lingered for more than four hours.

“Zero visibility. You got to worry about being able to find the seed of the fire to start with without firefighters getting lost or trapped."

More than 60 firefighters responded to the warehouse which houses more than one business.

“I thought maybe there was an explosion or you know, I don’t know!”

Fire officials said the sheer size of the building made it difficult to track down the seed of the fire, but once they did, everything was routine and no one was hurt.

"That’s always good news. That’s really good news."

There was water damage but no structural damage. The cause of the fire was under investigation.