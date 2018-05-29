CORNELIUS, N.C. – Fire officials are investigating after a Huntersville home went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

According to Huntersville Fire, firefighters from Cornelius Fire Department and Huntersville Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 16500 block of Knox Run Road a little after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

*Knox Run Rd Update 2* Crews making great progress on the fire, conducting searches now on the home. Call came from a neighbor. Very tight neighborhood, but crews accessed the fire scene quickly. Residents can expect access issues for a bit, a lot of large apparatus in roadway. — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) May 29, 2018

When crews arrived at the scene, authorities said they saw fire on the front porch and inside the home. Multiple crews have been called to the scene to assist with the blaze. Huntersville Fire tweeted that crews were able to control the fire in about 30 minutes after the initial 911 call from a neighbor.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal.

This is a developing story.

