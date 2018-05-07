MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a large house fire in Iredell County.

According to Iredell County Communications, firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Hickory Hills Drive in Mooresville early Thursday morning.

Neighbors told NBC Charlotte that the people who lived at the house hosted a Fourth of July party Wednesday and that the family was able to get out of the house safely. Fire officials have not reported any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WCNC