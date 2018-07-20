CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were rushed to the hospital after a massive two-alarm fire at an east Charlotte apartment complex damaged more than a dozen homes Friday morning.

Charlotte Fire responded to a fire at the Woodbridge Apartments off of Albemarle Road near Farm Pone Lane around 4:30 a.m. When crews reached the scene, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story apartment building.

"Upon our arrival, we had heavy fire through the roof of the two-story apartment building, so we immediately struck a two-alarm, which brought additional staffing to assist with the firefighting efforts," said Captain Dennis Gist.

Gist said firefighters declared the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

Update: Structure Fire 6000 Yateswood Dr; firefighters continue to work to gain control of this 2 Alarm Fire; 1 patient being treated by Medic pic.twitter.com/VxM7ls9LOE — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 20, 2018

Captain Gist said four people in total were treated for injuries with two being taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't life-threatening.

The fire completely burned through the roof of the building and it's still unclear how many people were affected. Gist said the building that caught fire was home to 16 units. The Red Cross was called to the scene and is assisting families that lost their homes in the fire.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

