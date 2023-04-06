Crews investigating after large apartment fire in east Charlotte, firefighters say

No word on how the fire started at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a 2-alarm apartment fire that erupted in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

The department tweeted it was responding to the fire on along Tremaine Court near Albemarle Road, around 3 a.m. Crews escalated the fire to a second alarm shortly after.

No word on how the fire erupted. WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to find out more information.

Structure Fire Update: 2nd Alarm has been stuck for the Apt fire in the 8000 block of Tremaine Ct — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 4, 2023

