Crews investigating after large apartment fire in east Charlotte, firefighters say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a 2-alarm apartment fire that erupted in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

The department tweeted it was responding to the fire on along Tremaine Court near Albemarle Road, around 3 a.m. Crews escalated the fire to a second alarm shortly after.

No word on how the fire erupted. WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to find out more information.

