Crews battling large fire at a commercial building in Stanly County

Crews with Midland Fire and Rescue and the West Stanly Fire Department are on scene at a multi-alarm fire in a large commercial building.

Example video title will go here for this video

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters in Stanly are battling a large fire that ripped through a commercial building on Friday afternoon.

According to Midland Fire and Rescue, crews are assisting the West Stanly Fire Department with a multi-alarm fire in a large commercial building.

Midland Tower-1, Engine-3, Battalion Chief and the Fire Chief are assisting West Stanly Fire Dept with a Multi Alarm Fire in a large commercial building. Harrisburg Engine-33 is currently covering the Midland Fire District. pic.twitter.com/eihhI6ZvZ7 — Midland Fire and Rescue (@midland_firenc) September 16, 2022

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about the incident.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

MORE FROM WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts