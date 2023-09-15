Crews battling large fire in Hickory

Video from a WCNC Charlotte viewer shows the large fire in the area of Highway 321, near the First Avenue Bridge.

HICKORY, N.C. — Firefighters in downtown Hickory are battling a large fire at a vacant building Friday morning.

The Hickory Fire Department told WCNC Charlotte that crews are working to put out the flames along First Avenue Southwest, near 14th Street Southwest.

No word yet on what caused the fire. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Hickory Fire Department for more information.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.