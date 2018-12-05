CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Crews are on the scene of a house fire in south Charlotte Saturday evening.

According to Charlotte Fire, the fire took place in the 9300 block of Beacon Valley Street in south Charlotte.

Charlotte Firefighters working in 90 degree temperatures to control house fire in South Charlotte pic.twitter.com/3Ff052kXpA — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 12, 2018

Officials did not say if anyone was hurt from the fire.

