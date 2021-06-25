People are asked use caution as crews work the scene.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Huntersville Fire Department confirmed Friday night that crews are searching for a missing person on Lake Norman.

The department posted on Twitter it is helping Cornelius, East Lincoln, Denver Fire Department and the Charlotte Fire Department.

The search is situated in the Staghorn Court area just off of Bethel Church Road.

WCNC has reached out to the Cornelius Police Department for more information.

This continues to be a developing story. WCNC will provide updates as they become available.