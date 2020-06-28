Search to resume Monday morning after man swimming in Lake Norman went missing

Firefighters and EMS were called to the 4800 block of Kiser Island Road in the Terrell community Sunday morning.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A search is underway for a man who went swimming and hasn’t resurfaced in Lake Norman Sunday morning, according to N.C Wildlife Resources Commission.

NC Wildlife says they will resume the search Monday morning.

The incident happened in Beaver Dam Creek Area of Lake Norman around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning, according to NC Wildlife. A group of 10 people rented a pontoon boat.

The boat's driver, a 27-year-old man from the Burlington area, stopped the boat, jumped in the water and didn't resurface. NC wildlife says the search has been difficult.

"We had a hard time getting an exact location, and unfortunately in a stressful situation folks do lose sight of exactly where they were when it happened," a spokesperson from NC Wildlife said.

The name of the missing individual will not be released until the family has been notified.

NC Wildlife said the swimmer was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time.

For more information, stick with WCNC for the latest as more details become available.