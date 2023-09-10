Crews make 3 water rescues at flooding homes in Union County

The Wesley Chapel Fire Department made the rescues on Saturday night.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Heavy rain on Saturday caused people to be rescued from their homes in Wesley Chapel.

The Wesley Chapel Fire Department responded to Goldmine Road on Saturday for a water rescue. The Bakers Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department was called to bring their rescue boat to the area.

Crews made contact with the residents and were able to get them to safety.

The fire department responded to three water-related incidents on Saturday. Ladder 26 with the fire department made three rescues overnight.

