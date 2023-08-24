Crews on scene of house fire in Huntersville

The fire was reported at a home on Kerns Road. Crews are asking people to use caution if they are in the area.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire at a home in Huntersville on Thursday.

The Huntersville Fire Department says three crews responded to a fire at a home on Kerns Road near Kerns Meado Lane Thursday around 11 p.m.

Fire was showing from the front of the house, according to the department.

People in the area are advised to use caution and yield to responding units.

No injuries have been reported at this time. No further information is known. More details will be released when they are available.

