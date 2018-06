CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Crews pulled a body from Lake Wylie Sunday morning, according to Charlotte Fire.

According to Charlotte Fire, the body was recovered around 11 a.m.

Earlier in the day, police in Steele Creek were searching for a missing man at Lake Wylie after he reportedly went into the water and didn't resurface. Officials did not say if the body recovered on Sunday was of the missing man.

