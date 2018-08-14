CORNELIUS, N.C. -- Emergency crews have recovered a body from Lake Norman Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, a caller told the Iredell County Sheriff's Office a person was "in the water having difficulties." Deputies, as well as several other agencies, began heading to Lake Norman to search for the missing person.

Hours after responding to the missing person's call, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said crews recovered a body from the lake.

Officials have not released the identity of the body recovered from Lake Norman.

Deputies believe foul play did not play a factor in the person's death.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC