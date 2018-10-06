IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Huntersville Fire said emergency crews rescued a group of occupants from an overturned boat on Lake Norman Saturday night.

Huntersville Fire initially responded to assist Cornelius Fire and Cornelius Police regarding a call of an overturned boat. After hearing reports that Cornelius Police was able to rescue the occupants from the overturned boat, Huntersville Fire said they canceled their response and headed home.

*Lake Norman Update* Cornelius PD Boat has recovered the occupants of the overturned boat, our Engine 2 is cancelling & returning home. Heavy weather moving in over the Lake. We recommend heading to shore ASAP. — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) June 9, 2018

Officials did not say if the occupants of the overturned boat required medical attention.

© 2018 WCNC