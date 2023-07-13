Fire rips through north Charlotte apartment overnight, firefighters say

Over 40 firefighters worked to control the blaze at an apartment complex on High Glen Drive in 70 minutes, the department said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No one was injured in a two-alarm fire that sparked at a north Charlotte apartment complex overnight Thursday, firefighters said.

The Charlotte Fire Department said it was responding to the fire on High Glen Drive, just off of West WT Harris Boulevard, just after 2:30 a.m.

Over 40 firefighters worked to control the blaze in 70 minutes, the department said. Images from the department show a balcony nearly destroyed in the fire.

No one, including firefighters and civilians, was injured during the fire, firefighters said.

The incident remains under investigation. WCNC Charlotte has a crew at the scene working to learn more about what sparked the fire.

