Fire crews battle 5-alarm fire in south Charlotte

Crews first received the call around 11 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is currently investigating a five-alarm fire at a storage facility on South Tryon Street.

Crews were first called to the fire around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, to a commercial unit with heavy smoke showing.

Structure Fire; 10100 block of Tryon St; single story commercial building with smoke showing on arrival; Station 37 area. pic.twitter.com/WGY4VWuhLN — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 21, 2022

Shortly after, at around 11:50 p.m., crews requested more resources and manpower to control the fire, which was upgraded to a two-alarm. Firefighters forced entry into some of the storage units to remove debris.

Captain Jackie Gilmore of the Charlotte Fire Department said crews called the third alarm just after midnight as they continued to battle the fire.

"At that point, we realized the fire was ahead of the firefighters," Captain Gilmore said.

UPDATE 5th ALARM STRUCTURE FIRE: Captain Jackie Gilmore, Charlotte Fire, with an update on the scene. https://t.co/ZmYgLw2XFc pic.twitter.com/faNN1nxPEb — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 21, 2022

A fourth alarm was struck around 1:30 a.m. for more assistance.

CFD said due to the complexity of the structure, it's going to take some time to determine the exact cause of the fire.

This is currently a five-alarm fire. No injuries have been reported by Medic. CFD has 99 crews and support personnel handling this incident.

