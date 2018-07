IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Emergency crews are responding to a call of a boating accident on Lake Norman Wednesday night.

Iredell County officials say the call of the accident came a little before 8:30 p.m.

North Carolina Wildlife, Iredell Fire, Iredell County EMS and authorities from Mooresville were called to the scene for an investigation.

Officials did not say if anyone was hurt in the accident.

