Crews searching for drowning victim on Lake Norman

Officials are asking people to avoid the area as they search the water for the body.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A search for a person who may have drowned in Lake Norman is underway on Sunday.

The Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue said they are searching near the sand bar in Lake Norman for a reported drowning victim. Officials announced the search around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Rescue crews are asking people to avoid the area as they continue to search through the water.

More information will be provided on this search when it is available.

