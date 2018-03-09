DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Search and rescue crews are working to recover the body of a missing boater at High Rock Lake in Rowan County.

Investigators have identified the missing boater as 51-year-old, George Goines of Lexington. Emergency workers said Goines jumped from a moving pontoon boat without a life jacket and failed to resurface.

The boat was going about 10-20 miles per hour and was carrying six other people.

Goines went missing in the lake Sunday around 7:00 p.m. near River Pointe and Riverview Road extension in Lexington.

Search and rescue crews have searched for Goines up to four hours. Rescuers from two other counties are helping with the recovery efforts and are using advanced technology in their search.

Davidson County Rescue Squad Chief Eric Morrow asks that folks at the lake stay clear of that area on Labor Day, so crews can do their work.

