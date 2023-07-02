Crews searching for missing boater on Lake Norman

Authorities have been searching in the area since Saturday.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A search for a missing boater is now on its second day.

The Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue said on Sunday they are looking for a missing boater near the D5 marker on Lake Norman.

The search began on Saturday night near the D9 marker and has continued into Sunday.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area and to be aware of rescue boats in the water.

More information will be provided when it is available.

