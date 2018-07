IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Crews took down a two-alarm fire at a Mooresville restaurant Tuesday night.

Iredell County officials said firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire at the Captain's Galley on East Plaza Drive a little before 11 p.m.

Mooresville Fire Chief Curt Deaton said it took crews a little over an hour to control the fire. No one was hurt in the fire.

