CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Crews responded to a house fire in south Charlotte Saturday evening.

According to Charlotte Fire, the fire took place in the 9300 block of Beacon Valley Street in south Charlotte.

Charlotte Firefighters working in 90 degree temperatures to control house fire in South Charlotte pic.twitter.com/3Ff052kXpA — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 12, 2018

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene were told that a fire hydrant closest to the home was not working so firefighters were forced to use a different fire hydrant in the neighborhood.

No one was hurt in the fire, according to officials.

Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson took to Twitter to commend crews and paramedics for enduring the hot weather during Saturday's fire.

Crews did good work facing advanced fire conditions in high temp conditions. Thanks to @MecklenburgEMS for assisting with rehab. https://t.co/vzloebYtzm — Reginald Johnson (@RegE_TJohnson) May 12, 2018

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC