MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Crews have been working overtime to fix a badly damaged bridge in Mount Holly.

"We have a plan in place and we’re still in the assessment phase right now and since it’s a primary route, it takes top precedence,” said Christian Listoe, Bridge Maintenance Engineer.

This comes after heavy rain fell last week in a short amount of time, causing rivers to overflow its banks.

RELATED: Severe storms leave behind damage, flood threat

Listoe says there’s no definite answer as to when it will be fixed.

“We’ll know once we start working the real timeline, but right now, it’s too soon to tell,” Listoe said.

North Carolina House Representative John Torbett represents this district. He came out to take a look at the damage himself. He said his biggest concern is what you can’t see.

“From what I understand everything appears to be good, but you see over here on this side is where the scouring has weakened a little bit probably under the blacktop," Torbett said. "What could happen is you see sinkholes, for example, come in."

Not only has the rain caused an inconvenience for motorists, but the heavy rainfall also forced many residents who live near the river to evacuate.

“I left because it was at my doorstep," said Katrina Harris, one of those residents.

She said the water rose so fast; she had never seen anything like it.

“It’s never been like this. Never," Harris said. "I even have renter’s insurance and they don’t cover flood."

With more rain in the forecast for this week and even a risk of more flooding, residents and officials are racing against the clock.

“Mother Nature is not working as close with us as we would like for her to," Torbett said. "But we’ll get her done."

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

'We don’t have any time to waste' | Deadline to fix CMS crisis alert system arrives

'The gig is up' | Erin Brockovich to investigate cancer clusters in Huntersville, Mooresville

Meet Brenda Robinson: She was the Navy’s first African American female pilot to earn her wings

'Looks like somebody took a bomb and dropped it' | Tornado rips through neighborhood in Liberty