CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cleanup efforts continue across the Carolinas Saturday evening.

Friday's storms left a destructive path of downed trees and flash flooding, even killing a man after a tree fell on his car. According to First Warn Storm Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, the Charlotte area saw more than 900 lightning strikes in a one-hour span Friday.

In Harrisburg, the fire department says they battled a blaze in an attic that came from lightning. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire.

Hundreds are still without power to start the weekend. Over 600 Duke Energy customers in Mecklenburg County are without power as of Saturday night.

