Crime prevention group expands work to west Charlotte neighborhoods

The program targets teens and young adults. Interrupters work directly in the neighborhoods, on the grounds and out in the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crime prevention program in the Queen City is expanding its footprint. Youth Advocate Programs’ “Alternatives to Violence” (ATV) started back in 2021 and focused on the Beatties Ford Road corridor in north Charlotte.

This summer, Charlotte City Council approved $455,000 for the team to help deter violence in even more communities. Now, teams will hit the pavement in west Charlotte communities.

The team told WCNC Charlotte’s Jesse Pierre they want to help make these communities safer by stopping violence but also getting folks the resources they need to thrive.

They also know how violence can hurt families and communities like this one.

“In my opinion the crime is bad... Ever since I've been here,” Bobby Mongo, a west Charlotte resident, said. “There are late-night shootings.”

“I'm from Chicago and it’s not at that level but it could be better,” Jammy Noel, who also lives in the area, said.

However, this neighborhood is getting some support. The outreach workers are also known as violence interrupters. The team members are from these communities, they know these streets and the needs of people here.

Donnell Gardner is the site supervisor for the ATV West Boulevard team.

“I was raised by a single mother and I saw the struggles,” Gardner said. “It is a passion for me. So being able to go back to where I saw the struggles and make a difference means the whole world.”

Gardner said he knows firsthand the path bad decisions can take you.

“It wasn’t just me. My parents felt the pain too," Gardner said. "So, I think it is important for me when I recognize children in the same situation to share with them what I went through and help them make better decisions."

Gardner said it is about stepping in and showing teens and young adults there are ways to resolve conflict that does not involve balling up a fist or picking up a gun.

“When we stop an altercation, that may stop someone from going to prison, that may stop a funeral, and that may stop a mom from burying a child,” Gardner said. “So, when we can get ahead of it is great.”

ATV steps in, mediates conflict and disrupts violence where they can. They are also at the scene of violent crimes to prevent retaliation and future violence.

“Sometimes when people are in certain situations they don’t know another way to think but violence. So sometimes another voice is very important to help,” Dayja Garrett said.

Dayja Garrett is following in the footsteps of her mom, Leondra Garrett, the site supervisor of the Beatties Ford Road team- where it all started.

“It just made me more passionate,” Dayja Garrett said. “And more willing to help those around me and even those not around me… to help them maybe live a better life and help the community.”

The program targets teens and young adults. Interrupters work directly in the neighborhoods, on the grounds and out in the community. They also connect families with support for housing, education, jobs and food.

“For us... we come to communities and build relationships. It’s about being consistent and being able to assess situations and provide resources,” Gardner said. “Wraparound resources that can help these individuals and families in real-time.”

Yulonda Johnson, an outreach worker, said offering a little hope goes a long way, and she knows what it means to have support from your community.

“I understand from a personal perspective what it feels like to be statistically a lot of things that could be discouraging and continue to fight and hold on because you know you are not in the fight alone,” Johnson said.

She said she is ready to hit the pavement.

“I'm really excited to help create opportunities for growth in our communities here in the city,” Johnson continued.

It's work community members say they want to see it in action.

“I think they need more programs like that and more investment in the communities to give people an alternative instead of violence,” Noel said.

The program focuses on folks ages 14 to 25, however, Gardner said he wants to work with kids even younger to help them stay on the right path. He also wants to work with other organizations to help provide even more services to better the community.

"We want to be able to collaborate with different programs and work in parallel with each other," Gardner explained. "Some people feel like they are in their own lane but together you can have lanes running together, you can expand and cover all bases."