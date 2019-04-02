CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council is trying to figure out how to fund dozens of miles of greenway trails across the city.

The Cross Charlotte Trail is expected to create a 30-plus mile trail and greenway system that will stretch from Pineville through the center city and UNC Charlotte onto the Cabarrus County line.

The big issue is a lack of money to finish it.

Beyond the funding, greenway advocates are pushing for connectivity of the trails. They want to see areas like the Little Sugar Creek Greenway extend north and south to make Charlotte more accessible.

The vision is to connect Charlotte trails extending south and north of the center city.

"It's an incredibly important investment in our community, and I think everyone realizes how important it is to our community," said Rick Winiker, vice chair of the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Commission.

The Cross Charlotte Trail received $38 million in bond funding, but the city council found out in January that it's $77 million short of what it will take to complete it.

"I don't think it should be cause for us to press stop on this trail. I think we've got to keep moving forward and looking for solutions for the rest of it as we go," said council member Larken Egleston.

Greenway advocates said there are not only health benefits but also economic benefits to finishing the project. A study by the North Carolina Department of Transportation, including a stretch of Little Sugar Creek, showed for every dollar of initial construction has a return of $1.72.

"We think it's very important as an economic and tourism benefit but also for a transportation alternative to get those connected up and follow through with that vision," said Winiker.

On Monday night, the city council will hear options for how to fund the remaining parts of the project.

"One of the silver linings to finding out about the shortfall has been the number of people who have reached out to us and expressed a really deep-seated passion to see this project completed," said Egleston.

Councilman Egleston said all options are on the table to fund the rest of the project, but he hopes they are able to connect existing sections of the trail.