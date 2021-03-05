Proposed budget will help fund completion of 30-mile Cross Charlotte Trail

From 2022 to 2026, $20.5 million would be used to complete the 30-mile, 11-section trail connecting Ballantyne to UNC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As part of the proposed $2.7 billion budget for 2022, City Manager Marcus Jones included multiple projects that would be funded, including completion of the Cross Charlotte Trail.

The 30-mile Cross Charlotte Trail, which is being constructed in conjunction with Mecklenburg County, will run through Ballantyne, Pineville, Uptown and UNC Charlotte before ending near the Cabarrus County line. According to the City of Charlotte, the 11-section trail will be within walking distance to 130,000 jobs and 140,000 residents.

Currently, only sections 1 and 4 are complete. Sections 2 and 3 are under construction, while sections 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 are in the design phase. The 2022-26 budget includes $20.5 million to complete sections 10 and 11, which have been in the budget since 2020.

Here's how the budget would be used to complete the trail by year through 2026:

2022: $1.7 million

$1.7 million 2023: $1.7 million

$1.7 million 2024: $2 million

$2 million 2025: $2 million

$2 million 2026: $13.1 million

Under the proposed budget, property taxes would not go up, but there will be increases to some monthly services. Your water bill would increase by 3.4%, costing you roughly $2.30 extra per month. Solid waste fees would rise about 61 cents a month, and your stormwater services fee would rise by about 30 cents a month.

