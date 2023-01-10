Crowds gather for final day of Charlotte International Arts Festival

Several people attended the last call for the Charlotte International Arts Festival, excited to see a wide range of culture and diversity surrounding the event.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For more than two weeks, the Charlotte International Arts Festival offered the Queen City tons of activities, fun, and culture.

On the event's final day, several people attended the festival to see what the annual event has to offer.

Erin Cowles lives in Charlotte and shared what grabbed her attention.

“It’s really fun to see these art insulations where we can come and interact with the art,” said Cowles.

The festival is about more than just the artwork, but appreciating the art brush that mixed culture, diversity, and uniqueness throughout.

Tiffany Lespoir brought her son to learn about the art on display.

“Our focus is also on reading the intention of the artist. What’s their background,” said Lespoir.

Cowles was impressed with the more than 200 attractions and wide range of artwork from local artists.

“Charlotte is a really diverse city and you may not really see that reflected," Cowles said. "You go to Uptown and you may see some art installations but they don’t really reflect the actuality of who lives in the city and that there are people from all over living in Charlotte.”

Lespoir is an artist herself and understands the depth and life lessons shared with each piece of work and event.