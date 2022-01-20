Short on staff, City of Newton suspends recycling collection

The weekly collection will be suspended for almost two weeks due to a staffing shortage.

NEWTON, N.C. — The City of Newton announced Thursday it will resume curbside recycling Monday, February 7. Until it's fully staffed, curbside recycling will be suspended starting Monday, January 24, through Friday, February 4.

The Newton Public Works and Utilities Department said its Sanitation Division is operating with less than half of its normal 13 employees. The department said it's resulting in a workload that is unsustainable.

Residents and businesses in Newton are being asked not to place recycling bins at the curb until service is restored. While recycling bins will not be collected, garbage bins should be placed curbside as scheduled, the city explained.

Dropping off recyclables is welcome anytime at the Blackburn Landfill at 4017 rock Ford Road. The landfill is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Sanitation services elsewhere are also being impacted.