Governor Cooper's modified stay at home owner leaves Charlotte's night life dormant for another month

After 10PM, Charlotte bars and restaurants will stay empty until at least February 28th as the curfew is extended

"Uptown just has not been the same. It's been a ghost town," tells Sunkul Soni is the owner of the Taproom Social.



He says his business had only been open for 9 months before the pandemic, but it was booming.



"It was definitely lively.. it was a great time"



And then came the curfews.



"With the 9 o clock curfew we get busier at like 730 folks kinda come out almost an hour or an hour and a half before we have to close," mentions Soni



Graham St. Bar co-owner Amit Patel says since the curfew sales are down 50% on weekends and 70% on weekdays.

That's on top of a year full of missed opportunities.



"St. Patrick's Day, baseball, Cinco de Mayo, so many events we had lined up in the calendar, the ACC Championship, we just missed out on all of it," says Sunkul Soni.