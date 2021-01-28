Governor Cooper's modified stay at home owner leaves Charlotte's night life dormant for another month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. -
"Uptown just has not been the same. It's been a ghost town," tells Sunkul Soni is the owner of the Taproom Social.
He says his business had only been open for 9 months before the pandemic, but it was booming.
"It was definitely lively.. it was a great time"
And then came the curfews.
"With the 9 o clock curfew we get busier at like 730 folks kinda come out almost an hour or an hour and a half before we have to close," mentions Soni
Graham St. Bar co-owner Amit Patel says since the curfew sales are down 50% on weekends and 70% on weekdays.
That's on top of a year full of missed opportunities.
"St. Patrick's Day, baseball, Cinco de Mayo, so many events we had lined up in the calendar, the ACC Championship, we just missed out on all of it," says Sunkul Soni.
And just as the governor's executive order was set to expire on Friday, Governor Cooper announced today the curfew would be extended because of our covid cases.
"It's good to see our numbers are decreasing and stabilizing as she said they remain too high," says Governor Cooper.
The modified stay at home order will now run through February 28th.
"That means the 10pm curfew is still in place.. as are the mask mandates.. mass gathering limits.. capacity limits for businesses and retail," confirms Governor Cooper/
Soni says it's unfortunate for businesses who are doing the right thing, it's better now than later.
"At the end of the day, January and February are the worst months for restaurant bars in general because everyone's trying to be healthy and not drink.. but come March, April, May, I'd much rather us be back to normal," hopes Soni.