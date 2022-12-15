'He will be missed' | York County custodian passes away at school

Officials said the employee, Al Palmer, died while at the school Thursday morning and confirmed the tragic event happened out of sight of students and staff.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County custodian died Thursday morning while at school, the York Comprehensive High School announced on Facebook.

The school said it will have additional counselors available to help deal with his passing.

"Mr. Al Palmer was an important member of our school and will be greatly missed," the school wrote. "We extend our collective thoughts and prayers to his family during this difficult time."

It is with heavy heart that we inform you that Mr. Al Palmer, a custodian at York Comprehensive High School, passed away... Posted by York Comprehensive High School on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

