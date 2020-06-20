CMPD searching for missing 72-year-old woman

Cynthia Ann Reed has been diagnosed with cognitive and medical issues, according to CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help searching for a missing woman.

Cynthia Ann Reed, 72, left her home on Seneca Place around 10 a.m. Saturday. She does not have access to a car, and police believe she is on foot in the Woodlawn or South Boulevard area.

She is around 5 feet and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink and gray North Face jacket with red and pink scrubs bottoms, carrying a white back with laundry inside.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911.