CMPD searching for missing 72-year-old woman

Cynthia Ann Reed has been diagnosed with cognitive and medical issues, according to CMPD.
Credit: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help searching for a missing woman.

Cynthia Ann Reed, 72, left her home on Seneca Place around 10 a.m. Saturday. She does not have access to a car, and police believe she is on foot in the Woodlawn or South Boulevard area. 

She is around 5 feet and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink and gray North Face jacket with red and pink scrubs bottoms, carrying a white back with laundry inside. 

CMPD says Reed has been diagnosed with cognitive and medical issues.  

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911.

