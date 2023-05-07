"This new author seemed super defeated when I first walked past him. So before I left the store, I decided to go back," the TikTok video read.

DALLAS — File this one in your bookcase under: Heartwarming.

A TikTok video that has gone viral just goes to show what a small act of kindness can do. This one has changed the life of an author from Arlington.

The video shows two men walking by the local author, Shawn Warner, promoting his debut novel at a Kroger in Fort Worth. The opening caption reads, "This new author seemed super defeated when I first walked past him. So before I left the store, I decided to go back."

Warner explains the premise of his book, "Leigh Howard and the Ghosts of Simmons-Pierce Manor," to the men.

"It's about a teenage girl who teams up with a ghost of multiple personalities to solve the mystery of her parents' murder," Warner said.

Jerrad Swearenjin told WFAA he filmed the video after feeling inspired by Warner's dedication to selling his book.

"It was just supposed to be, hey, here’s a fellow neighbor who’s just struggling and I wanted to help him out," Swearenjin said.

Swearenjin's caption in the middle of the video reads, "I don't know this guy and this isn't a sponsorship. I just wanted to show a stranger some kindness."

The TikTok poster bought two copies of the book. After just two days since it was posted, the video garnered over 15 million views, and Warner's book shot up to the No. 1 best seller on Amazon.

"[The response to the book] hasn't stopped!" Swearenjin told WFAA Wednesday. "I can barely open the app without it freezing and crashing because it’s getting so much love."

Warner thanked everyone who saw the video and bought his book. He said he was still looking into the next book signing at another Kroger location in Dallas.

He told WFAA the outpouring of support makes him emotional.

"Just to be nice to some guy sitting alone selling books...the generosity that poured out of that was just amazing, I get choked up," Warner said tearfully. "They gave me a chance. And that’s just beautiful."

Warner's wife, Lizette, said she was blown away by her husband's dedication.

"He doesn’t give up, and he’s been like that for years!" she said.

Warner is an Army veteran and lost his job several years back after layoffs and his company. But he never gave up on himself.

"That whole demeanor it’s so admirable of someone who just stays on that path and keeps believing," Lizette gushed.

