'Be aware of your surroundings' | After dam drownings, Gaston County police say avoiding water near Duke Energy plants is safest

Gaston County Police's marine officers urged people to stay away from Duke Energy's nuclear and steam plants.

BELMONT, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department's Marine Patrol issued a new warning for boaters, kayakers and paddlers to be careful around Duke Energy's properties along the Catawba River basin.

The warning came as search crews continue to look for tubers who went missing after going over a Duke Energy dam in Rockingham County. There were originally nine in the group. Four were found clinging to the dam, three were found dead, and two others remained missing as of Friday. The ages of the three tubers found dead range from 14 years old up to age 30. The two missing tubers include a 7-year-old boy and a 30-year-old woman.

"It's a tragedy," Gaston County Master Police Officer Rodney Hamrick said. "I look at it as, could it have been prevented?"

Duke Energy has an outsized presence along the Catawba River basin, from the nuclear plant on Lake Norman, the hydro dam at Mountain Island Lake, the Allen Steam Station downriver, and a hydro dam along Lake Wylie.

The tragic drownings at the Duke Energy dam in Rockingham County highlight the dangers people face if they swim too close to the utility’s properties. Duke Energy has multiple sites in the Catawba River basin. We ride along with Gaston County Police as they talk safety on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/PRst35cldX — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) June 18, 2021

Officer Hamrick said kayakers and paddlers need to stay away from those facilities. He said there are cables ringing those areas warning of dangerous conditions. He also added it's hazardous being near the bottom of Duke Energy's dams if the utility starts to release water.

"You need to back off because that water churns up, not only a current, but a strong undertow," Hamrick said. "It can pull you down."

He said Allen Steam Station has unique dangers. In the area where the plant releases water, he said the water can come out extremely hot.



"It could affect your body temperature," Officer Hamrick said. "You could cramp up."

He said people to plan ahead before they go into the water, wear a life jacket, and have an escape route planned in case of trouble on the water.

"We just want people to be safe and listen and read the signs," Officer Hamrick said. "Be aware of your surroundings."